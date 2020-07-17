978 Blue Mountain Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Exacutive townhome in prestigious Westlake Village - Property Id: 304923



VIRTUALTOUR:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qz0_xJ4ydq4

Executive townhome ideally located in a prime location of Westlake village.Updated, Large beautiful and bright 3 Bedroom,2.5 Bath located in Peaceful CulDeSac prime, gated community in Westlake Village. This spacious property features vaulted ceilings at entry, remodeled kitchen with gorgeous marble counter tops,center island and soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar,built-in desk,wine cooler,travertine floor.floorplan offers a large living room, formal dining & a breakfast nook. The second floor features a large spacious master suite with sitting area, two large walking closets and a private balcony to enjoy breeze. 2 other bedrooms, and a loft with skylight and recessed lighting. The entertaining backyard boasts a beautiful,East-facing view landscaped plants and Mountains.This beautiful totally private Townhome feels like a single family home,private backyard and attached 2 car garage.

No Dogs Allowed



