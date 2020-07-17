All apartments in Thousand Oaks
978 Blue Mountain Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

978 Blue Mountain Cir

978 Blue Mountain Circle · (949) 226-1299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4497 · Avail. now

$4,497

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Exacutive townhome in prestigious Westlake Village - Property Id: 304923

VIRTUALTOUR:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qz0_xJ4ydq4
Executive townhome ideally located in a prime location of Westlake village.Updated, Large beautiful and bright 3 Bedroom,2.5 Bath located in Peaceful CulDeSac prime, gated community in Westlake Village. This spacious property features vaulted ceilings at entry, remodeled kitchen with gorgeous marble counter tops,center island and soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar,built-in desk,wine cooler,travertine floor.floorplan offers a large living room, formal dining & a breakfast nook. The second floor features a large spacious master suite with sitting area, two large walking closets and a private balcony to enjoy breeze. 2 other bedrooms, and a loft with skylight and recessed lighting. The entertaining backyard boasts a beautiful,East-facing view landscaped plants and Mountains.This beautiful totally private Townhome feels like a single family home,private backyard and attached 2 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/978-blue-mountain-cir-westlake-village-ca/304923
Property Id 304923

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5938361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 Blue Mountain Cir have any available units?
978 Blue Mountain Cir has a unit available for $4,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 978 Blue Mountain Cir have?
Some of 978 Blue Mountain Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 Blue Mountain Cir currently offering any rent specials?
978 Blue Mountain Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Blue Mountain Cir pet-friendly?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Cir offer parking?
Yes, 978 Blue Mountain Cir offers parking.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 Blue Mountain Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Cir have a pool?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Cir does not have a pool.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Cir have accessible units?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 Blue Mountain Cir has units with dishwashers.
