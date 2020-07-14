All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Yolo East

Open Now until 6pm
1801 Los Feliz Drive · (805) 209-0443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get 1 month free if move in within 45 days!* (Free month will be given on 2nd month after move in date). Now offering Virtual Tours and Facetime/WhatsApp tours! Contact our leasing team to schedule
Location

1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yolo East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST

Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge.

Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO East is more than a home – it’s a destination. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be the very first to live in this new standard for luxury living in Thousand Oaks.

YOLO East is a 45-unit community with several unique floor plans catering to your lifestyle desires. Our contemporary, condo-quality apartment homes are some of the largest in the market. Each has a welcoming layout with raised ceilings and great rooms that allow you to entertain, retreat, relax and indulge. The community also features a courtyard gathering area with resort-style fire pits for entertaining, a sparkling pool and community room for all to enjoy. YOLO East embodies the superior quality you've come to expect from YOLO communities, and we are confident that you will love living in one of our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yolo East have any available units?
Yolo East has 2 units available starting at $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does Yolo East have?
Some of Yolo East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yolo East currently offering any rent specials?
Yolo East is offering the following rent specials: Get 1 month free if move in within 45 days!* (Free month will be given on 2nd month after move in date). Now offering Virtual Tours and Facetime/WhatsApp tours! Contact our leasing team to schedule
Is Yolo East pet-friendly?
Yes, Yolo East is pet friendly.
Does Yolo East offer parking?
Yes, Yolo East offers parking.
Does Yolo East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yolo East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yolo East have a pool?
Yes, Yolo East has a pool.
Does Yolo East have accessible units?
No, Yolo East does not have accessible units.
Does Yolo East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yolo East has units with dishwashers.
