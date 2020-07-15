/
Ventura College
24 Apartments For Rent Near Ventura College
$
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,956
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
5 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
11 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6002 Loma Vista Road
6002 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Central Ventura Home with Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
Thille
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
455 Dos Caminos Avenue
455 South Dos Caminos Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
455 Dos Caminos Avenue Available 08/01/20 3+1 Family Home in central Ventura - 3+1 2 car garage fenced backyard carpet and vinyl flooring blinds throughout gas appliances Dishwasher, disposal, laundry hookups Fridge complimentary Tenant to pay all
1 Unit Available
Thille
826 Fitzgerald Avenue
826 Fitzgerald Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1963 sqft
Spacious Townhouse by Govt.
1 Unit Available
Thille
704 Tierney Ave.
704 Tierney Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2530 sqft
Camden at Henderson Ranch - 4+3 Single Family Home - Highly desired single level 4 bedroom 3 bath in move in condition. Gourmet kitchen with center island with granite counters/splash. 3 car garage, air conditioning. (RLNE4459614)
1 Unit Available
Midtown
3149 DR LA SUVIDA
3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1885 sqft
JUST REDUCED! Come home to this stunning, traditional retreat in the heart of the coveted Hollywood Knolls. Beautifully updated, the estate boasts sleek hardwood floors, grand windows for floods of natural light, balconies & recessed lighting.
1 Unit Available
Montalvo
870 Tennyson Ln
870 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
860 sqft
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
College
3700 Dean Dr #708
3700 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1169 sqft
Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44 This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
College
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40
138 South Bryn Mawr Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now! Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 Unit Available
Juanamaria
137 Hayes Avenue
137 Hayes Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
This is a beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home, in quiet neighborhood. Your kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, greystone porcelain floors, Carrara Morro quartz countertops and stunning hand-painted backsplash tile.
1 Unit Available
Thille
1132 Carlsbad Pl.
1132 Carlsbad Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
1132 Carlsbad Pl. Available 08/01/20 Townhome for RENT - FOR RENT - Centrally located, near to shopping and restaurants, and freeway access. This is a nicely maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome.
1 Unit Available
College
5372 Annapolis Court
5372 Annapolis Court, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2061 sqft
Single level home in a desirable neighborhood below the college on a cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
Arundell
1376 Walter Street
1376 Walter Street, Ventura, CA
Studio
$1,250
850 sqft
Two Story Office Space/Creative Loft.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
276 Estrella Ave.
276 Estrella Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
650 sqft
Walking distance to Community Memorial & County Hospitals 2+1 $1850 - For rent and available now. 2nd floor 2+1 apartment in great central Ventura location near hospitals. One-car garage parking space is included. (RLNE5182710)
1 Unit Available
Thille
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
379 Dalton Street
379 Dalton Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
379 Dalton Street Available 04/30/20 Spacious 3BR 2BTH with guest house in Cunane Tract - Great corner location for this California Bungalow style home in highly sought after neighborhood near Ventura High School. Loaded with charm inside and out.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
2660 East Main Street
2660 East Main Street, Ventura, CA
Studio
$5,559
2178 sqft
6 Exam Rooms, 2 Procedure Rooms, 2 Doctor's Offices, Break Room, Large Reception, Well Reception Room, 2 In-suite restrooms, Storage Area. Across the street from Community Memorial Hospital. 2nd Story, Main Street Signage. $1.
1 Unit Available
College
4406 Hope Street
4406 Hope Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Attached apartment for RENT...with outdoor space, private entrance,one bedroom with large closet, kitchenette with small stainless steel refrigerator and microwave oven included. Large living room and bathroom with 2 sinks.
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
262 Donner Avenue
262 Donner Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2064 sqft
undefined
1 Unit Available
Midtown
20 N. Dos Caminos
20 North Dos Caminos Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
650 sqft
Midtown Ventura Upper Level 2+1 Apt. - For rent and available now is this super clean 2nd floor apartment. New carpet, fresh paint, eat-in kitchen, close to everything! No pets, sorry. (RLNE5925110)
1 Unit Available
Midtown
3054 Luna Dr
3054 Luna Drive, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
810 sqft
Life ins Shangrila...2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292766 Available now a 810 square foot, downstairs, 2-bedroom apartment. 10-unit complex as quiet and peaceful retreat. It is a corner downstairs unit.
