3304 Big Cloud Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Cul-De-Sac on a quiet street location, 4 bedroom home with one bedroom downstairs making it a very functional floor plan, Light and bright 3 bath home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Wildwood Park. Kitchen with Granite Counters is open to large family room. The master retreat includes a walk-in closet, updated bath and dual sinks. A fireplace is located in the living room. Backyard is very private. Home also includes a 3-car garage with direct access, Close to trails, hiking, biking, shopping, The Oaks Mall, Cal Lutheran Univ., Los Robles Hospital, top rated schools and freeway access! Gardener included, submit on pet. With cold blasting AC that will make a great home to spend your summer. More pictures and virtual tour coming soon.