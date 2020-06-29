All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3304 Big Cloud Circle

3304 Big Cloud Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Big Cloud Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Cul-De-Sac on a quiet street location, 4 bedroom home with one bedroom downstairs making it a very functional floor plan, Light and bright 3 bath home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Wildwood Park. Kitchen with Granite Counters is open to large family room. The master retreat includes a walk-in closet, updated bath and dual sinks. A fireplace is located in the living room. Backyard is very private. Home also includes a 3-car garage with direct access, Close to trails, hiking, biking, shopping, The Oaks Mall, Cal Lutheran Univ., Los Robles Hospital, top rated schools and freeway access! Gardener included, submit on pet. With cold blasting AC that will make a great home to spend your summer. More pictures and virtual tour coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Big Cloud Circle have any available units?
3304 Big Cloud Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Big Cloud Circle have?
Some of 3304 Big Cloud Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Big Cloud Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Big Cloud Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Big Cloud Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Big Cloud Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Big Cloud Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Big Cloud Circle offers parking.
Does 3304 Big Cloud Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Big Cloud Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Big Cloud Circle have a pool?
No, 3304 Big Cloud Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Big Cloud Circle have accessible units?
No, 3304 Big Cloud Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Big Cloud Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Big Cloud Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

