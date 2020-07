Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom Tuscan Villa in the exclusive gated community of Signature Collection. Property is a corner lot.The home features high end appliances such as Sub Zero and Viking. Huge kitchen and family room make this a great home for a growing family. Single story fabulous layout affords privacy and each bedroom has it's own full bathroom. This home is ready for its next occupant. This is a perfect rental for an executive or someone who works from home as the property also features a fantastic home office. Roomy 3 Car Garage. The location is perfect with easy access to the 101 and 23 Freeways which are just a few minutes drive away. Landlord will consider renting the home furnished.