Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
4437 Lubbock Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4437 Lubbock Drive
4437 Lubbock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4437 Lubbock Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful light and bright house, in the best area of Simi Valley. Remodelled bathrooms, Granit counter top in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive have any available units?
4437 Lubbock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
Is 4437 Lubbock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Lubbock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Lubbock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive offer parking?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive have a pool?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4437 Lubbock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4437 Lubbock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
