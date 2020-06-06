951 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities
Explosive ocean views from this gorgeous home located in a premier concierge building along Ocean Avenue. Luxurious master suite with his/hers bath reminiscent of the Four Seasons. Huge closets. Junior Master suite. Eat-in gourmet kitchen with wine storage. Private entry way leads to circular dining room, with limestone floors. Office with built-in cabinets and desk. Large covered patio faces the ocean. Amenities include pool, spa, gym and elegant community room. Close to shops and restaurants along Montana Avenue and the 3rd Street Promenade. Also available furnished for $16,000/month.