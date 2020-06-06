All apartments in Santa Monica
951 OCEAN Avenue

951 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

951 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Explosive ocean views from this gorgeous home located in a premier concierge building along Ocean Avenue. Luxurious master suite with his/hers bath reminiscent of the Four Seasons. Huge closets. Junior Master suite. Eat-in gourmet kitchen with wine storage. Private entry way leads to circular dining room, with limestone floors. Office with built-in cabinets and desk. Large covered patio faces the ocean. Amenities include pool, spa, gym and elegant community room. Close to shops and restaurants along Montana Avenue and the 3rd Street Promenade. Also available furnished for $16,000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
951 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 951 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 951 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
951 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 951 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 951 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 951 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 951 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 951 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 951 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 951 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 951 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
