917 MARINE Street

NEWLY RENOVATED, RENT CONTROLLED APARTMENT IN SANTA MONICA LOCATION BY THE BEACH Located in the heart of the highly sought out Sunset District of Santa Monica.Choose from either an upper 2 BDR unit or lower unit. Rose Avenue, Abbott Kinney, Santa Monica Pier, Venice Pier & Sunday Farmers Market are all walking distance. Whole Foods and CVS are 2 blocks for quick shopping!Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, ground floor apartment in a quiet 4 unit building on a tree lined street. All new appliances, new caesarstone counter tops, new in-unit washer/dryer, new ceramic shower/tub/grout, gas fireplace. 2 car tandem parking and water included. Pet accepted upon approval by owner. Move-in special with 12 month lease. Open to shorter term lease.