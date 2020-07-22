All apartments in Santa Monica
917 MARINE Street

917 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 Marine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
NEWLY RENOVATED, RENT CONTROLLED APARTMENT IN SANTA MONICA LOCATION BY THE BEACH Located in the heart of the highly sought out Sunset District of Santa Monica.Choose from either an upper 2 BDR unit or lower unit. Rose Avenue, Abbott Kinney, Santa Monica Pier, Venice Pier & Sunday Farmers Market are all walking distance. Whole Foods and CVS are 2 blocks for quick shopping!Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, ground floor apartment in a quiet 4 unit building on a tree lined street. All new appliances, new caesarstone counter tops, new in-unit washer/dryer, new ceramic shower/tub/grout, gas fireplace. 2 car tandem parking and water included. Pet accepted upon approval by owner. Move-in special with 12 month lease. Open to shorter term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 MARINE Street have any available units?
917 MARINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 917 MARINE Street have?
Some of 917 MARINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 MARINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 MARINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 MARINE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 MARINE Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 MARINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 MARINE Street offers parking.
Does 917 MARINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 MARINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 MARINE Street have a pool?
No, 917 MARINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 MARINE Street have accessible units?
No, 917 MARINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 MARINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 MARINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 MARINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 MARINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
