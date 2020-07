Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS fully finished garage. This adorable house on the garden level has vaulted ceilings, large room proportions, plenty of storage and a large patio with exclusive rights. Hardwood and tile floors, washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Incredibly secluded and tranquil location with excellent walk-ability to shops, dining and schools near Montana and Wilshire. Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Very cute and move-in ready!