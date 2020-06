Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in the prestigious south of Montana Neighborhood. Excellent location close to the shops and restaurants of Montana Avenue and only few blocks to Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, and the beach! Home features two bedrooms with a large master bedroom, living room with fireplace,kitchen with breakfast area, formal dining. Enormous backyard with plenty of storage space within the garage. Very easy to show. Available for immediate move in.Tenant pays for water and power.