Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ideal location, just moments to Montana Ave shops and restaurants. This two bedroom two and a half bath townhouse features a private patio and spacious living room with fireplace. There is a breakfast bar as well as a large dining area. One car secured parking off the alley. Great Santa Monica Schools! One small pet will be permitted.