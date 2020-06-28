844 7TH Street #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled condo unit available for rent in an idyllic Mediterranean style building, half a block south of Montana Avenue and only 7 blocks from the beach! This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, single-level unit offers an open floor plan with a spacious living room leading to a private, sun-filled patio, well-proportioned bedrooms, and plenty of storage. Recent updates include highly rated Frigidaire Gallery kitchen appliances, and in-unit dual washer/dryer with delay start feature. Move right in to this secure, well-maintained, 9-unit complex with gated underground parking and start enjoying the Santa Monica lifestyle.