Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
844 7TH Street #2
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

844 7TH Street #2

844 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled condo unit available for rent in an idyllic Mediterranean style building, half a block south of Montana Avenue and only 7 blocks from the beach! This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, single-level unit offers an open floor plan with a spacious living room leading to a private, sun-filled patio, well-proportioned bedrooms, and plenty of storage. Recent updates include highly rated Frigidaire Gallery kitchen appliances, and in-unit dual washer/dryer with delay start feature. Move right in to this secure, well-maintained, 9-unit complex with gated underground parking and start enjoying the Santa Monica lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 7TH Street #2 have any available units?
844 7TH Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 844 7TH Street #2 have?
Some of 844 7TH Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 7TH Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
844 7TH Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 7TH Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 844 7TH Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 844 7TH Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 844 7TH Street #2 offers parking.
Does 844 7TH Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 7TH Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 7TH Street #2 have a pool?
No, 844 7TH Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 844 7TH Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 844 7TH Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 844 7TH Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 7TH Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 7TH Street #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 7TH Street #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
