840 18th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available now! We have a , 2bed + 2bath apartments a block away from 18th street and Montana in Santa Monica. This unit comes with Stove, fridge and dishwasher. Newly installed hardwood floors throughout. Great size around 1100 sqf.



Spacious balcony. Laundry provided onsite. Units come with 1 parking space (street parking does not require permit). One year lease only. No pets allowed. Close to all popular shops and dining located on Montana Avenue.



Storage closet for each unit in parking area for each unit.



Call or txt us at 310-699-0643 to view the unit.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3613374)