Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
840 18th St
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

840 18th St

840 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available now! We have a , 2bed + 2bath apartments a block away from 18th street and Montana in Santa Monica. This unit comes with Stove, fridge and dishwasher. Newly installed hardwood floors throughout. Great size around 1100 sqf.

Spacious balcony. Laundry provided onsite. Units come with 1 parking space (street parking does not require permit). One year lease only. No pets allowed. Close to all popular shops and dining located on Montana Avenue.

Storage closet for each unit in parking area for each unit.

Call or txt us at 310-699-0643 to view the unit.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3613374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 18th St have any available units?
840 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 840 18th St have?
Some of 840 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
840 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 840 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 840 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 840 18th St offers parking.
Does 840 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 18th St have a pool?
No, 840 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 840 18th St have accessible units?
No, 840 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 18th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 18th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 18th St does not have units with air conditioning.
