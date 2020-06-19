All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 829 Euclid St 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
829 Euclid St 7
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

829 Euclid St 7

829 Euclid St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

829 Euclid St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Steps from Montana in Santa Monica with balcony - Property Id: 128800

STEPS FROM MONTANA!!
Brand new, renovated and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with 2 large bedrooms just steps from Montana. Brand new floors, countertops, and appliances. Huge private balcony on the 2nd floor. Large living room with open kitchen and dining area. 3 homes from MONTANA and all the cafes and shops there (steps from Peets coffee and 2 blocks from Whole Foods). Best area in Santa Monica!!!
Only blocks from the beach. Parking in underground car port for one car.
MUST SEE--WON'T LAST.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128800
Property Id 128800

(RLNE4948783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Euclid St 7 have any available units?
829 Euclid St 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 829 Euclid St 7 have?
Some of 829 Euclid St 7's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Euclid St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
829 Euclid St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Euclid St 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Euclid St 7 is pet friendly.
Does 829 Euclid St 7 offer parking?
Yes, 829 Euclid St 7 offers parking.
Does 829 Euclid St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Euclid St 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Euclid St 7 have a pool?
No, 829 Euclid St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 829 Euclid St 7 have accessible units?
No, 829 Euclid St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Euclid St 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Euclid St 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Euclid St 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Euclid St 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles