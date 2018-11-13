821 26TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Situated just at the corner of Montana and 26th Street, walking distance from award winning Franklin elementary school. This home has just been remodeled! Master Bedroom with master bath includes spa tub, Fireplace and spacious Balcony which Looks Out To courtyard and city trees. Each bedroom has its own Bathroom. Kitchen Opens To enclosed patio area and features granite counters, Large walk-in Pantry, all appliances, bay window And Dumbwaiter. Separate Laundry Room which include washer and dryer, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, new carpet, new paint and gated Swimming Pool. The spacious attic has been transformed, makes a great home office/playroom with an adjacent bedroom which features a full bathroom perfect for in-laws or maids quarters. A must see!