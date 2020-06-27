All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

817 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$4,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Just completing renovations! This is a charming, light and bright one bedroom in a truly great location. One enters the property through a small white picket fence and passes through a lush garden on the way to the front door. Owner will consider a well behaved pet. A private, detached garage with remote opener is included.

Now completing a full bathroom renovation with new cast iron bathtub, new wood cabinets with a Statuario white marble counter, polished chrome fixtures, Toto toilet, and a marble basketweave tile floor. Also adding a built-in bedroom closet system with full height wood, mirrored doors. Allows access to the entire closet. A brand new full kitchen with butcher block wood counters, white subway tile, new stainless steel appliances was completed 3 years ago. This home can be seen now if you are able to look beyond construction mess.

Please note: This is a quiet residential complex so this would not the place for large or loud gatherings. No smoking in the unit or on the property.
A window AC unit in the bedroom has been pre-approved by the HOA. Sorry, no BBQ equipment or loud musical instruments.

This is the rare Santa Monica condo that has a beautiful exterior and a beautifully renovated interior. This is the one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 6th Street have any available units?
817 6th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 817 6th Street have?
Some of 817 6th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 817 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 817 6th Street offers parking.
Does 817 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 6th Street have a pool?
No, 817 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 817 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
