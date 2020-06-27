817 6th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Just completing renovations! This is a charming, light and bright one bedroom in a truly great location. One enters the property through a small white picket fence and passes through a lush garden on the way to the front door. Owner will consider a well behaved pet. A private, detached garage with remote opener is included.



Now completing a full bathroom renovation with new cast iron bathtub, new wood cabinets with a Statuario white marble counter, polished chrome fixtures, Toto toilet, and a marble basketweave tile floor. Also adding a built-in bedroom closet system with full height wood, mirrored doors. Allows access to the entire closet. A brand new full kitchen with butcher block wood counters, white subway tile, new stainless steel appliances was completed 3 years ago. This home can be seen now if you are able to look beyond construction mess.



Please note: This is a quiet residential complex so this would not the place for large or loud gatherings. No smoking in the unit or on the property.

A window AC unit in the bedroom has been pre-approved by the HOA. Sorry, no BBQ equipment or loud musical instruments.



This is the rare Santa Monica condo that has a beautiful exterior and a beautifully renovated interior. This is the one.