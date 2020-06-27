812 EUCLID Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come live the Santa Monica lifestyle in this fully remodeled luxury townhome. Located in a four-unit building just South of the prime block of Montana Ave, this is the ideal spot to start all of your sunny weekend adventures on the Westside. Seconds from shopping and dining, minutes from downtown and the beach, you'll never be left with a shortage of things to do. The amenities exceed small-complex expectations with gated security and two side-by-side parking spaces with additional storage in the garage. The interior is an open, modern space complimented by high ceilings and exquisitely updated finishes. The two-bedroom home also features a loft for an additional living area or bedroom. A great indoor/outdoor living space with multiple terraces and balconies with ocean breeze provides the ultimate place for relaxation on a warm summer afternoon. All-in-all, this townhome is the perfect retreat in the heart of a beautiful, bustling city.