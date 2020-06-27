All apartments in Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
812 EUCLID Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

812 EUCLID Street

812 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Wilshire-Montana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

812 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live the Santa Monica lifestyle in this fully remodeled luxury townhome. Located in a four-unit building just South of the prime block of Montana Ave, this is the ideal spot to start all of your sunny weekend adventures on the Westside. Seconds from shopping and dining, minutes from downtown and the beach, you'll never be left with a shortage of things to do. The amenities exceed small-complex expectations with gated security and two side-by-side parking spaces with additional storage in the garage. The interior is an open, modern space complimented by high ceilings and exquisitely updated finishes. The two-bedroom home also features a loft for an additional living area or bedroom. A great indoor/outdoor living space with multiple terraces and balconies with ocean breeze provides the ultimate place for relaxation on a warm summer afternoon. All-in-all, this townhome is the perfect retreat in the heart of a beautiful, bustling city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 EUCLID Street have any available units?
812 EUCLID Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 812 EUCLID Street have?
Some of 812 EUCLID Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 EUCLID Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 EUCLID Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 EUCLID Street pet-friendly?
No, 812 EUCLID Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 812 EUCLID Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 EUCLID Street offers parking.
Does 812 EUCLID Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 EUCLID Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 EUCLID Street have a pool?
No, 812 EUCLID Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 EUCLID Street have accessible units?
No, 812 EUCLID Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 EUCLID Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 EUCLID Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 EUCLID Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 EUCLID Street does not have units with air conditioning.
