All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 807 3RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
807 3RD Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

807 3RD Street

807 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

807 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
community garden
bbq/grill
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
bbq/grill
Studio apartment available for lease in Santa Monica only a few blocks from the beach! Hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tile flooring in both the kitchen and bathroom. Full kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, refrigerator, and room for a table with 4 chairs. Permit street parking only. Onsite community laundry and community garden courtyard. Excellent location in the heart of Santa Monica north of Wilshire, near Palisades Park, 3rd Street Promenade, walking distance to the ocean, and near Montana Ave. shops. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH. NO BARBECUE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 3RD Street have any available units?
807 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 807 3RD Street have?
Some of 807 3RD Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 807 3RD Street offer parking?
No, 807 3RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 807 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 807 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 807 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles