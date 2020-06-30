807 3RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden courtyard bbq/grill

Studio apartment available for lease in Santa Monica only a few blocks from the beach! Hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tile flooring in both the kitchen and bathroom. Full kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, refrigerator, and room for a table with 4 chairs. Permit street parking only. Onsite community laundry and community garden courtyard. Excellent location in the heart of Santa Monica north of Wilshire, near Palisades Park, 3rd Street Promenade, walking distance to the ocean, and near Montana Ave. shops. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH. NO BARBECUE.