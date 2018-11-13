801 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Awesome unobstructed Ocean view property for lease on desirable Ocean Ave. Right across from the palisades park and Santa Monica beach.......blocks from Trendy Montana shopping and Restaurants and happening of Santa Monica.Updated beautiful master suite, second bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walking closet. Tastefully updated. Tons of quality built-ins. Great updated kitchen. Two side by side parking spaces and storage. Building has pool, spa, gym.....The Best of Santa Monica Life style. Showing by appointment only.