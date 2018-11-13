All apartments in Santa Monica
801 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

801 OCEAN Avenue

801 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Awesome unobstructed Ocean view property for lease on desirable Ocean Ave. Right across from the palisades park and Santa Monica beach.......blocks from Trendy Montana shopping and Restaurants and happening of Santa Monica.Updated beautiful master suite, second bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walking closet. Tastefully updated. Tons of quality built-ins. Great updated kitchen. Two side by side parking spaces and storage. Building has pool, spa, gym.....The Best of Santa Monica Life style. Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
801 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 801 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 801 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 801 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 801 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 801 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 801 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 801 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
