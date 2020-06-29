727 Navy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Modern 2B Bungalow in Ocean Park, Santa Monica - Property Id: 68327



Newly renovated beach bungalow in the much sought-after neighborhood of Ocean Park, Santa Monica.



5 minute walk to Rose, 10 minute walk to Main Street and the beach, a quick bird to Abbot Kinney, with Whole Foods, Starbucks and CVS practically on your doorstep!



This completely renovated 2 bedroom home comes with a private back yard; comfortable for lounging out or having friends over to grill out! The fenced front yard has been beautifully landscaped with drought resistant plants and a grass patch for your furry friends.



The home comes with new open-space living room / kitchen, bathroom, oak wood floors, recessed lighting, laundry room, and doors throughout. The kitchen has a new gas burner stove with quartz countertops and breakfast bar which opens up into the main living area.



Gets loads of natural light throughout the day and you can often feel the ocean breeze roll in with the front door open. If it's too hot, turn on the a/c unit and relax!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68327

