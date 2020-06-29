All apartments in Santa Monica
727 Navy Street

727 Navy Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 Navy Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Modern 2B Bungalow in Ocean Park, Santa Monica - Property Id: 68327

Newly renovated beach bungalow in the much sought-after neighborhood of Ocean Park, Santa Monica.

5 minute walk to Rose, 10 minute walk to Main Street and the beach, a quick bird to Abbot Kinney, with Whole Foods, Starbucks and CVS practically on your doorstep!

This completely renovated 2 bedroom home comes with a private back yard; comfortable for lounging out or having friends over to grill out! The fenced front yard has been beautifully landscaped with drought resistant plants and a grass patch for your furry friends.

The home comes with new open-space living room / kitchen, bathroom, oak wood floors, recessed lighting, laundry room, and doors throughout. The kitchen has a new gas burner stove with quartz countertops and breakfast bar which opens up into the main living area.

Gets loads of natural light throughout the day and you can often feel the ocean breeze roll in with the front door open. If it's too hot, turn on the a/c unit and relax!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68327
Property Id 68327

(RLNE5517331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Navy Street have any available units?
727 Navy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 727 Navy Street have?
Some of 727 Navy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Navy Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Navy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Navy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Navy Street is pet friendly.
Does 727 Navy Street offer parking?
No, 727 Navy Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 Navy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Navy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Navy Street have a pool?
No, 727 Navy Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Navy Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Navy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Navy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Navy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Navy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 727 Navy Street has units with air conditioning.
