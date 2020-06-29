All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

727 15TH Street

727 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enter your private domain near the heart of Santa Monica's trendy Montana shopping and dining area. This stunning 4 bedroom home (recently upgraded with new carpeting and paint) is located behind a private gated fence. Charming music room, off living room (with fireplace) is large enough for a grand piano. Fabulous remodeled chefs kitchen includes a double-wide Subzero refrigerator/freezer, Wolf range, and brand new double oven, with plenty of work space in the center island. Breakfast area features a built-in banquette/table for family dining. In the spacious den, enjoy beautiful wall-to-wall wood cabinetry with room for a flat screen TV and sound system. Two large bedrooms on the second level, and two down. Generous closets are a major plus, along with state-of-the-art washer/dryer. Additional storage sheds outdoors for your sports equipment. Unwind in the heated pool and spa, knowing that solar panels provide the majority of electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 15TH Street have any available units?
727 15TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 727 15TH Street have?
Some of 727 15TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 15TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 15TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 15TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 15TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 727 15TH Street offer parking?
No, 727 15TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 15TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 15TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 15TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 727 15TH Street has a pool.
Does 727 15TH Street have accessible units?
No, 727 15TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 15TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 15TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 15TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 15TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

