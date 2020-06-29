727 15TH Street

Amenities

Enter your private domain near the heart of Santa Monica's trendy Montana shopping and dining area. This stunning 4 bedroom home (recently upgraded with new carpeting and paint) is located behind a private gated fence. Charming music room, off living room (with fireplace) is large enough for a grand piano. Fabulous remodeled chefs kitchen includes a double-wide Subzero refrigerator/freezer, Wolf range, and brand new double oven, with plenty of work space in the center island. Breakfast area features a built-in banquette/table for family dining. In the spacious den, enjoy beautiful wall-to-wall wood cabinetry with room for a flat screen TV and sound system. Two large bedrooms on the second level, and two down. Generous closets are a major plus, along with state-of-the-art washer/dryer. Additional storage sheds outdoors for your sports equipment. Unwind in the heated pool and spa, knowing that solar panels provide the majority of electricity.