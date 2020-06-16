All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
704 Georgina Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

704 Georgina Ave.

704 Georgina Avenue · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 704 Georgina Ave. · Avail. now

$11,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the beach and the Santa Monica Mountains. This spacious 2-story home boasts 3,811 sq. ft.and features 3 Bed/3 Bath, plus an office and separate den. Great corner lot, just one block South of San Vicente Blvd. From the entry you are welcomed to a large open living Room with fireplace, and impressive tall beamed ceiling, leading to a sunny and cozy reading area. The dining room is opened to the living room- perfect for entertaining and socializing. Kitchen was just totally updated and features sumptuous carrera quartz countertops, decorative and recessed lighting and lots of cabinet space. Spacious breakfast room offers old world, country-style atmosphere perfect for family gathering. The breakfast room graciously opens to the outside through lovely French doors. Hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, and newer carpet throughout 2nd floor. Tons of light, and windows, open space, Large yard on the West side of the property with beautiful trees and an additional side yard wit brand news tiling on the East side. 1st floor configuration: living room w/reading nook area, large formal dining room opened to living room, den, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, breakfast room; pantry room with wet bar; 3 closets, hallway from kitchen/pantry to laundry room and garage, laundry room, back door near laundry room to access yard on the east side of the house. Upstairs there is the master bedroom, master bathroom, walk-in closet, office (or could be used as a Nursery), hallway with storage, 2 large additional storage areas accessible from the office.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Georgina Ave. have any available units?
704 Georgina Ave. has a unit available for $11,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Georgina Ave. have?
Some of 704 Georgina Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Georgina Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
704 Georgina Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Georgina Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 704 Georgina Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 704 Georgina Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 704 Georgina Ave. does offer parking.
Does 704 Georgina Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Georgina Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Georgina Ave. have a pool?
No, 704 Georgina Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 704 Georgina Ave. have accessible units?
No, 704 Georgina Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Georgina Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Georgina Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Georgina Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Georgina Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
