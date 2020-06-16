704 Georgina Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the beach and the Santa Monica Mountains. This spacious 2-story home boasts 3,811 sq. ft.and features 3 Bed/3 Bath, plus an office and separate den. Great corner lot, just one block South of San Vicente Blvd. From the entry you are welcomed to a large open living Room with fireplace, and impressive tall beamed ceiling, leading to a sunny and cozy reading area. The dining room is opened to the living room- perfect for entertaining and socializing. Kitchen was just totally updated and features sumptuous carrera quartz countertops, decorative and recessed lighting and lots of cabinet space. Spacious breakfast room offers old world, country-style atmosphere perfect for family gathering. The breakfast room graciously opens to the outside through lovely French doors. Hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, and newer carpet throughout 2nd floor. Tons of light, and windows, open space, Large yard on the West side of the property with beautiful trees and an additional side yard wit brand news tiling on the East side. 1st floor configuration: living room w/reading nook area, large formal dining room opened to living room, den, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, breakfast room; pantry room with wet bar; 3 closets, hallway from kitchen/pantry to laundry room and garage, laundry room, back door near laundry room to access yard on the east side of the house. Upstairs there is the master bedroom, master bathroom, walk-in closet, office (or could be used as a Nursery), hallway with storage, 2 large additional storage areas accessible from the office.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3189811)