647 1/2 Strand Street

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

This cozy, unfurnished HOUSE property rental with a HUGE PRIVATE YARD, is located on the vibrant Ocean Park neighborhood (and rated as a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable) in Santa Monica.



Features include:

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus an office downstairs

There is about 1/3 or the 2-car garage available and on-street parking

Kitchen with granite countertops, oven/range, and refrigerator.

In-unit washer and dryer (exclusive access, downstairs in the garage)

Hardwood and tile floor

Electric wall heater

Spacious hallway storage closet

Shared garage allocated for storage

Near public transportation stops/hub

Pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (and as long as they are house-trained and don't bark excessively).

Near to Joslyn Park- Green space with a dog park also features a basketball court, playground, auditorium & craft room.



Smoking is prohibited. Renter is responsible for electricity, gas, and cable. The landlord will be responsible for the trash, water, sewage, and landscaping (gardener comes once a week).



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TBiHQVKwVZe



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 96 Bike Score: 83



Bus lines:

8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.7 mile



