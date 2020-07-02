647 1/2 Strand Street

Amenities
This cozy, unfurnished HOUSE property rental with a HUGE PRIVATE YARD, is located on the vibrant Ocean Park neighborhood (and rated as a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable) in Santa Monica.
Features include:
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus an office downstairs
There is about 1/3 or the 2-car garage available and on-street parking
Kitchen with granite countertops, oven/range, and refrigerator.
In-unit washer and dryer (exclusive access, downstairs in the garage)
Hardwood and tile floor
Electric wall heater
Spacious hallway storage closet
Shared garage allocated for storage
Near public transportation stops/hub
Pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (and as long as they are house-trained and don't bark excessively).
Near to Joslyn Park- Green space with a dog park also features a basketball court, playground, auditorium & craft room.
Smoking is prohibited. Renter is responsible for electricity, gas, and cable. The landlord will be responsible for the trash, water, sewage, and landscaping (gardener comes once a week).
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TBiHQVKwVZe
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 96 Bike Score: 83
Bus lines:
8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.7 mile
