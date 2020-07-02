All apartments in Santa Monica
647 1/2 Strand Street

647 1/2 Strand St · No Longer Available
Location

647 1/2 Strand St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

This cozy, unfurnished HOUSE property rental with a HUGE PRIVATE YARD, is located on the vibrant Ocean Park neighborhood (and rated as a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable) in Santa Monica.

Features include:
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus an office downstairs
There is about 1/3 or the 2-car garage available and on-street parking
Kitchen with granite countertops, oven/range, and refrigerator.
In-unit washer and dryer (exclusive access, downstairs in the garage)
Hardwood and tile floor
Electric wall heater
Spacious hallway storage closet
Shared garage allocated for storage
Near public transportation stops/hub
Pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (and as long as they are house-trained and don't bark excessively).
Near to Joslyn Park- Green space with a dog park also features a basketball court, playground, auditorium & craft room.

Smoking is prohibited. Renter is responsible for electricity, gas, and cable. The landlord will be responsible for the trash, water, sewage, and landscaping (gardener comes once a week).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TBiHQVKwVZe

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 96 Bike Score: 83

Bus lines:
8 Ocean Park Blvd & Westwood Bl/UCLA - 0.1 mile
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5683607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 1/2 Strand Street have any available units?
647 1/2 Strand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 647 1/2 Strand Street have?
Some of 647 1/2 Strand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 1/2 Strand Street currently offering any rent specials?
647 1/2 Strand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 1/2 Strand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 1/2 Strand Street is pet friendly.
Does 647 1/2 Strand Street offer parking?
Yes, 647 1/2 Strand Street offers parking.
Does 647 1/2 Strand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 1/2 Strand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 1/2 Strand Street have a pool?
No, 647 1/2 Strand Street does not have a pool.
Does 647 1/2 Strand Street have accessible units?
No, 647 1/2 Strand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 647 1/2 Strand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 1/2 Strand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 1/2 Strand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 1/2 Strand Street does not have units with air conditioning.

