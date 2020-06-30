643 STRAND Street

Amenities

Superbly situated in the rear of a darling duplex, this 2 bedroom + detached studio + 1 bath unit personifies casual beach living. From the recently renovated kitchen with Caesarstone counters, subway tile backsplash and all appliances including a dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer, to the updated bath boasting a new subway tile shower, this apartment home is a treat for the detail-minded renter. Gleaming wood floors and crown mouldings are but a few of the charming details, while newer dual pane windows, an abundance of closet space, shared 2-car garage for storage, and detached 150 square foot air-conditioned studio add utility. The private hedge-lined yard features a brick patio and specimen shrubs. 6 blocks from the ocean, and only seconds to Santa Monica City College, UCLA and Main Street and across from Joslyn Park. Phenomenal character and location!