Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
643 STRAND Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

643 STRAND Street

643 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Location

643 Strand Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superbly situated in the rear of a darling duplex, this 2 bedroom + detached studio + 1 bath unit personifies casual beach living. From the recently renovated kitchen with Caesarstone counters, subway tile backsplash and all appliances including a dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer, to the updated bath boasting a new subway tile shower, this apartment home is a treat for the detail-minded renter. Gleaming wood floors and crown mouldings are but a few of the charming details, while newer dual pane windows, an abundance of closet space, shared 2-car garage for storage, and detached 150 square foot air-conditioned studio add utility. The private hedge-lined yard features a brick patio and specimen shrubs. 6 blocks from the ocean, and only seconds to Santa Monica City College, UCLA and Main Street and across from Joslyn Park. Phenomenal character and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 STRAND Street have any available units?
643 STRAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 643 STRAND Street have?
Some of 643 STRAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 STRAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
643 STRAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 STRAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 643 STRAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 643 STRAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 643 STRAND Street offers parking.
Does 643 STRAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 STRAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 STRAND Street have a pool?
No, 643 STRAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 643 STRAND Street have accessible units?
No, 643 STRAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 643 STRAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 STRAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 643 STRAND Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 643 STRAND Street has units with air conditioning.

