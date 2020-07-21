631 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

Contemporary Ocean Park Condo / 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Recessed lighting and carpeting throughout, this spacious unit is filled with ample natural light, has a great open floor plan and was recently updated. Kitchen is complete with side by side refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and dishwasher. The balcony off the kitchen allows the perfect westside breeze! Master bedroom is oversized with have plenty of closet space, third-bedroom has custom built-in cabinetry, which will make for the best office and/ or guest bedroom. Both bathrooms are bright and airy and have plenty of cabinet storage. Building is quiet and all units are privately owned. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most sought after areas of Santa Monica - Ocean Park! Walking distance to Joselyn Park, Main Street and just a stones throw away from the famous Santa Monica Pier!