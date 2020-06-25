535 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

This luxury condo, in the prestigious Oceanaire building, is designed by world-renowned architect A. Quincy Jones. In the most desirable corner of the building, it boasts unobstructed ocean, mountain, and park views from Pales Verdes to Malibu. This gorgeous residence has been impeccably remodeled, featuring an open floor plan, wood floors, floor to ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors, a state of the art kitchen with marble countertops, Sub-Zero and Bosch stainless steel appliances, all opening to a sprawling living area with a built-in media unit and bookshelves. During the day, the dining room is flooded with natural light. By twilight, dinners are enjoyed by watching the sunsets over the Ocean. A wraparound balcony creates a wonderful indoor/outdoor flow that epitomizes the California lifestyle. En suite laundry with Bosch washer and dryer, two designated parking spaces, and storage. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge/security, Zen garden, fitness center, and conference room.