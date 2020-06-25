All apartments in Santa Monica
535 OCEAN Avenue

535 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
sauna
This luxury condo, in the prestigious Oceanaire building, is designed by world-renowned architect A. Quincy Jones. In the most desirable corner of the building, it boasts unobstructed ocean, mountain, and park views from Pales Verdes to Malibu. This gorgeous residence has been impeccably remodeled, featuring an open floor plan, wood floors, floor to ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors, a state of the art kitchen with marble countertops, Sub-Zero and Bosch stainless steel appliances, all opening to a sprawling living area with a built-in media unit and bookshelves. During the day, the dining room is flooded with natural light. By twilight, dinners are enjoyed by watching the sunsets over the Ocean. A wraparound balcony creates a wonderful indoor/outdoor flow that epitomizes the California lifestyle. En suite laundry with Bosch washer and dryer, two designated parking spaces, and storage. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge/security, Zen garden, fitness center, and conference room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
535 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 535 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 535 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
535 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 535 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 535 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 535 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 535 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 535 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 535 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 535 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 535 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
