526 ASHLAND Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Located just a few blocks from the beach, this 2 bed, 2 bath home makes the best of Santa Monica living. This home has been well maintained, with fresh paint throughout and a brand new washer and dryer. The cozy living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, and opens up to a dining area. The kitchen has a bar and ample storage space. Tenants may enjoy a spacious deck off of the master bedroom, perfect for grilling outdoors and relaxing under beautiful Santa Monica sunsets. The master bedroom also has an attached office, a large closet, and a private bathroom. Located just minutes from Main St. and the beach, this is the perfect opportunity to live in the heart of Santa Monica!