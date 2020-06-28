All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

526 ASHLAND Avenue

526 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

526 Ashland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Located just a few blocks from the beach, this 2 bed, 2 bath home makes the best of Santa Monica living. This home has been well maintained, with fresh paint throughout and a brand new washer and dryer. The cozy living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, and opens up to a dining area. The kitchen has a bar and ample storage space. Tenants may enjoy a spacious deck off of the master bedroom, perfect for grilling outdoors and relaxing under beautiful Santa Monica sunsets. The master bedroom also has an attached office, a large closet, and a private bathroom. Located just minutes from Main St. and the beach, this is the perfect opportunity to live in the heart of Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have any available units?
526 ASHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 526 ASHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 ASHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
526 ASHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 ASHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 526 ASHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 526 ASHLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 ASHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 526 ASHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 526 ASHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 ASHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 ASHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 ASHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
