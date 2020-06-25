All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

517 LINCOLN

517 Lincoln Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

517 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Situated in prime North of Montana Santa Monica, no expense was spared on this exquisitely remodeled home. The downstairs features an office, living and dining room, separate en suite bedroom as well as a great room with state of the art chef's kitchen. California living at its finest as the indoor entertaining space flows seamlessly to the outdoor kitchen and entertaining area. The upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms as well as a master suite. The spacious master suite boasts a large walk in closet, pristine white marble bathroom as well as Juliet balcony that overlooks the pool, spa and yard. A sophisticated fully furnished offering of both grace and style, this gem of Santa Monica is waiting to welcome you home. Available for lease starting June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 LINCOLN have any available units?
517 LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 517 LINCOLN have?
Some of 517 LINCOLN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
517 LINCOLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 517 LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 517 LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 517 LINCOLN offers parking.
Does 517 LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 LINCOLN have a pool?
Yes, 517 LINCOLN has a pool.
Does 517 LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 517 LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 517 LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 LINCOLN has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 LINCOLN does not have units with air conditioning.
