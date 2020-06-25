517 LINCOLN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Situated in prime North of Montana Santa Monica, no expense was spared on this exquisitely remodeled home. The downstairs features an office, living and dining room, separate en suite bedroom as well as a great room with state of the art chef's kitchen. California living at its finest as the indoor entertaining space flows seamlessly to the outdoor kitchen and entertaining area. The upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms as well as a master suite. The spacious master suite boasts a large walk in closet, pristine white marble bathroom as well as Juliet balcony that overlooks the pool, spa and yard. A sophisticated fully furnished offering of both grace and style, this gem of Santa Monica is waiting to welcome you home. Available for lease starting June 1st.