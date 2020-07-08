All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Colorado Ave.

516 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Historic Victorian Home in Downtown Santa Monica - This property is one of the last remaining Queen Anne Victorian structures in Santa Monica, and one of the most well preserved. The interiors feature high ceilings with original crown molding, hardwood floors, and a complete kitchen. Your ideal 1 month+ unfurnished work/live property in the heart of Silicon Beach!

Create your startup's success through proximity to the Expo Line with a direct link to DTLA. Enjoy work-life balance by living affordably in the hottest tech-hub on the West Coast.

(RLNE4551168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Colorado Ave. have any available units?
516 Colorado Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 516 Colorado Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
516 Colorado Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Colorado Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 516 Colorado Ave. offer parking?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 516 Colorado Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Colorado Ave. have a pool?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 516 Colorado Ave. have accessible units?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Colorado Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Colorado Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Colorado Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
