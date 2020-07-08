516 Colorado Ave.

Amenities

Historic Victorian Home in Downtown Santa Monica - This property is one of the last remaining Queen Anne Victorian structures in Santa Monica, and one of the most well preserved. The interiors feature high ceilings with original crown molding, hardwood floors, and a complete kitchen. Your ideal 1 month+ unfurnished work/live property in the heart of Silicon Beach!



Create your startup's success through proximity to the Expo Line with a direct link to DTLA. Enjoy work-life balance by living affordably in the hottest tech-hub on the West Coast.



