505 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL FRESHLY RENOVATED MODERN TRI LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH, MONTANA AVE, THE PROMENADE, UPSCALE SHOPPING, TRENDY RESTAURANTS AND PALISADES PARK. THIS HOME FEATURES FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY ROOM WITH NEW WASHER AND DRYER, LINEN CLOSETS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL LARGE HIGH CEILING MASTER BEDROOM WITH TREE TOP VIEW AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER BATHROOM HAS TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, A LOFT PROVIDING EXTRA SPACE CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR A PLAYROOM OVERLOOKING THE MASTER BEDROOM, BALCONIES AND PATIO / DECK, SECURED GARAGE ENTRY WHICH INCLUDES 2 CAR PARKINGS SIDE BY SIDE AND STORAGE CABINETS INCLUDED. EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE COMFORTABLY IN THE SANTA MONICA BEACH AREA. GREAT SANTA MONICA-MALIBU SCHOOL DISTRICT.