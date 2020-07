Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Act quickly and grab this affordably priced, cozy, ground. flr., 2 bed/1.34 bath apartment just a few blocks from Main St., the beach, and all Santa Monica has to offer. Private 15'x30' patio. Inside laundry. New paint, new kitchen countertops/sink; new oven/refrigerator/stove. Off-street parking for one car. Private garage with direct access available for $500/month. Steps to the #6 bus to Westwood/UCLA. Great for UCLA students or faculty.