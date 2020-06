Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

423 San Vicente Blvd Available 07/29/20 Furnished one bedroom North of Montana steps away from the beach - Cozy One bedroom Fully furnished in the elite North side of Santa Monica. Live LA's beach life at it's finest... Three blocks to world famous Ocean Ave. with breath taking views on Santa Monica beach next to the Santa Monica Pier. Montana Ave shopping, 3rd St. Promenade, downtown Santa Monica, all at your finger tips and walk-able...or can hop on your bike on the bike-path or car North via PCH (Pacific Coast Highway) to Palisades & Malibu in minutes or South to Venice Beach to stroll the boardwalk or Marina Del Rey for a boat ride.

Flexible leasing

Wifi internet and all utilities included in price.

Parking spot included. Laundry on site.

Pets welcome. One time Placement fee $100



