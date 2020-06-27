Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed + 2.5 baths on 23rd St, North of Montana Ave! Approx 2600 SF. Huge pool. Detatched studio unit. - 360 23rd Street, Santa Monica 90402



Rent: $11,500. Security deposit: $11,500.



Bedrooms: 4, Baths: 2.5



Viewed by appointment only. Please call for viewing instructions.



Wonderful opportunity to live North of Montana Ave in the Franklin School District in Santa Monica. One of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Southern California!



Beautiful 2-story traditional home with almost 2,600 sf of living space including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a POOL! There is also a detached studio unit in the back of the house with an additional full bath. Downstairs contains a large family room with coved ceilings, formal dining room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room with bay windows, and a bedroom. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, separate laundry room, and 2 full baths. Unique master bedroom has a separate sitting room with large windows. The entire house has big windows allowing for lots of natural light. Smart, functional layout is perfect for your family!



The entire home has been refreshed while maintaining all of its original architectural charm. Recent updates include beautifully refinished dark hardwood floors throughout the entire house, including the bedrooms, and the interior has fresh paint.



The backyard features an attached covered patio leading to a huge pool. The oversized 9,400 sf lot allows room for the pool, lawn, trees, and a 2 car garage backing to the alley. Additional parking on the front yard driveway.



If youve been waiting to live in a premiere location North of Montana Ave, and walking distance to Franklin Elementary and all of the shops and restaurants on Montana Ave, then this is your home!



25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.



Please call Roque & Mark Co. at 310-828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.



