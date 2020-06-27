All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

360 23rd Street

360 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

360 23rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bed + 2.5 baths on 23rd St, North of Montana Ave! Approx 2600 SF. Huge pool. Detatched studio unit. - 360 23rd Street, Santa Monica 90402

Rent: $11,500. Security deposit: $11,500.

Bedrooms: 4, Baths: 2.5

Viewed by appointment only. Please call for viewing instructions.

Wonderful opportunity to live North of Montana Ave in the Franklin School District in Santa Monica. One of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Southern California!

Beautiful 2-story traditional home with almost 2,600 sf of living space including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a POOL! There is also a detached studio unit in the back of the house with an additional full bath. Downstairs contains a large family room with coved ceilings, formal dining room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast room with bay windows, and a bedroom. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, separate laundry room, and 2 full baths. Unique master bedroom has a separate sitting room with large windows. The entire house has big windows allowing for lots of natural light. Smart, functional layout is perfect for your family!

The entire home has been refreshed while maintaining all of its original architectural charm. Recent updates include beautifully refinished dark hardwood floors throughout the entire house, including the bedrooms, and the interior has fresh paint.

The backyard features an attached covered patio leading to a huge pool. The oversized 9,400 sf lot allows room for the pool, lawn, trees, and a 2 car garage backing to the alley. Additional parking on the front yard driveway.

If youve been waiting to live in a premiere location North of Montana Ave, and walking distance to Franklin Elementary and all of the shops and restaurants on Montana Ave, then this is your home!

25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.

Please call Roque & Mark Co. at 310-828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 23rd Street have any available units?
360 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 360 23rd Street have?
Some of 360 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 360 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 360 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 23rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 360 23rd Street has a pool.
Does 360 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 360 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
