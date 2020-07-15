All apartments in Santa Monica
339 16TH Street
339 16TH Street

339 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

339 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super cute and charming! Freshly remodeled Spanish style home in the Franklin School District. Filled with natural light, new hardwood floors and fresh paint! Lovely living room with fireplace opens to large front patio. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and charming breakfast room. Formal dining room. 2 bedrooms, 1 newly renovated bathroom and separate laundry room. Newly landscaped sunny backyard with fruit trees. Detached 2-car garage (manual doors). Perfectly located on the prettiest part of 16th Street and ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 16TH Street have any available units?
339 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 339 16TH Street have?
Some of 339 16TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
339 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 339 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 339 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 339 16TH Street offers parking.
Does 339 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 16TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 339 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 339 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 339 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 339 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 16TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 16TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
