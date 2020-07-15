339 16TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super cute and charming! Freshly remodeled Spanish style home in the Franklin School District. Filled with natural light, new hardwood floors and fresh paint! Lovely living room with fireplace opens to large front patio. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and charming breakfast room. Formal dining room. 2 bedrooms, 1 newly renovated bathroom and separate laundry room. Newly landscaped sunny backyard with fruit trees. Detached 2-car garage (manual doors). Perfectly located on the prettiest part of 16th Street and ready for move-in!