333 18TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable area North of Montana Ave. Front entry leads to a gorgeous living room & separate formal dining room. The kitchen is illuminated with bright, natural sunlight and includes breakfast nook, bar and work space. The red brick patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. There are refrigerator, washer/Dryer & wine Refrigerator. The wood floors and built-in cabinetry are a must see. Located in the Franklin and Lincoln School District.