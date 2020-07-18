All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 333 18TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
333 18TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

333 18TH Street

333 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

333 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable area North of Montana Ave. Front entry leads to a gorgeous living room & separate formal dining room. The kitchen is illuminated with bright, natural sunlight and includes breakfast nook, bar and work space. The red brick patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. There are refrigerator, washer/Dryer & wine Refrigerator. The wood floors and built-in cabinetry are a must see. Located in the Franklin and Lincoln School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 18TH Street have any available units?
333 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 333 18TH Street have?
Some of 333 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 333 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 333 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 333 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 333 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 18TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles