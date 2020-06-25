All apartments in Santa Monica
3118 21ST Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3118 21ST Street

3118 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3118 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Beautiful elegant designer furnished home. Newly remodeled; Modern architecture in the Sunset Park Hills of Santa Monica, featuring spectacular views. With huge windows very open & light--filled throughout. New kitchen with very cool styling throughout; Fully furnished and turn key; 3 Bedrooms plus studio with separate entrance: short bike ride to golf & tennis very close to Santa Monica and Venice beach as well as Abbott Kinney and Main Street. Available for 8 months. Shorter term by negotiation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 21ST Street have any available units?
3118 21ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3118 21ST Street have?
Some of 3118 21ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 21ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
3118 21ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 21ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 3118 21ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3118 21ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 3118 21ST Street offers parking.
Does 3118 21ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3118 21ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 21ST Street have a pool?
No, 3118 21ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 3118 21ST Street have accessible units?
No, 3118 21ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 21ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 21ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 21ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 21ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.
