3118 21ST Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Beautiful elegant designer furnished home. Newly remodeled; Modern architecture in the Sunset Park Hills of Santa Monica, featuring spectacular views. With huge windows very open & light--filled throughout. New kitchen with very cool styling throughout; Fully furnished and turn key; 3 Bedrooms plus studio with separate entrance: short bike ride to golf & tennis very close to Santa Monica and Venice beach as well as Abbott Kinney and Main Street. Available for 8 months. Shorter term by negotiation