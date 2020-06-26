All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3117 Colorado Ave

3117 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Available now 1Bed +1Bath Apartment in Santa Monica Upper Front units Street Parking. Available now upper 1Bed +1Bath Apartment with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors in great location. Unit comes with stove and refrigerator. Street parking. Nearby schools include Southern California Montessori School, Lighthouse Christian Academy and New Roads School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final, Star Market and Euro Deli-Mart LITUANICA. Nearby coffee shops include Bondi Harvest, Famous Sports Videos 4 Caf and Coogie's Cafe Santa Monica. Nearby restaurants include Le Petit Cafe, Busby's West and Aloha Fridays Hawaian Food Truck. 3117 Colorado Ave is near Schader Park, Schader Park and Stewart Street Park.

Pictures are of a similar unit. Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

(RLNE4896860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Colorado Ave have any available units?
3117 Colorado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3117 Colorado Ave have?
Some of 3117 Colorado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Colorado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3117 Colorado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Colorado Ave offers parking.
Does 3117 Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 Colorado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 3117 Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 3117 Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Colorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Colorado Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Colorado Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
