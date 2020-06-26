Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Available now 1Bed +1Bath Apartment in Santa Monica Upper Front units Street Parking. Available now upper 1Bed +1Bath Apartment with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors in great location. Unit comes with stove and refrigerator. Street parking. Nearby schools include Southern California Montessori School, Lighthouse Christian Academy and New Roads School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final, Star Market and Euro Deli-Mart LITUANICA. Nearby coffee shops include Bondi Harvest, Famous Sports Videos 4 Caf and Coogie's Cafe Santa Monica. Nearby restaurants include Le Petit Cafe, Busby's West and Aloha Fridays Hawaian Food Truck. 3117 Colorado Ave is near Schader Park, Schader Park and Stewart Street Park.



Pictures are of a similar unit. Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



(RLNE4896860)