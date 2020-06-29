3106 BROADWAY

Amenities
Location, Location, Location!! This cozy unit features one bedroom, one bath and a BONUS ROOM which can be used as a master bedroom due to its size and closet space. The second bedroom has a bathroom inside, and doubles as a master or an office, depending on your wants and needs. A/C and heating is fairly new, as well as updated electrical. The windows are double pained. Dutch Front door with a pull-down phantom screen and custom shades. Newly installed Washer/Dryer, which are community shared with the other units. Bungalow includes a private back yard, with lighting, succulents and fountain. Available either furnished or unfurnished.