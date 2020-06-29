All apartments in Santa Monica
3106 BROADWAY

3106 Broadway
Location

3106 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location!! This cozy unit features one bedroom, one bath and a BONUS ROOM which can be used as a master bedroom due to its size and closet space. The second bedroom has a bathroom inside, and doubles as a master or an office, depending on your wants and needs. A/C and heating is fairly new, as well as updated electrical. The windows are double pained. Dutch Front door with a pull-down phantom screen and custom shades. Newly installed Washer/Dryer, which are community shared with the other units. Bungalow includes a private back yard, with lighting, succulents and fountain. Available either furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 BROADWAY have any available units?
3106 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3106 BROADWAY have?
Some of 3106 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3106 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 3106 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3106 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 3106 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 3106 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 3106 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3106 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 3106 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3106 BROADWAY has units with air conditioning.

