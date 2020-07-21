All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
302 ASHLAND Avenue
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:35 AM

302 ASHLAND Avenue

302 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 Ashland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
"Peek A Boo view of the Ocean, 2 blocks to main street, 3 blocks to the beach! This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 2 side by side parking spots in a secure garage is truly a 'home' all furnished with modern amenities. Three patios with sliding glass doors, bring in the light as this is a corner unit. Soak in the Pacific Ocean Breezes as you sip morning coffee at the kitchen bar or watch your favorite Netflix program on a HUGE flat screen TV while petting your fur baby on the wrap around couch. Unique and modern accessories such as a 'Murphy' style pull down dining room table and a must see second bedroom with large closets and a custom crafted desk that easily pulls down into a bed. The master bedroom has spacious closets, a sliding glass door that opens to a private deck along with a wall mounted tv and modern furnishings. There are 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs and hand made glass tile. W/D located in hallway between baths. Also, unfurnished option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have any available units?
302 ASHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 302 ASHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 ASHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 ASHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 ASHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 302 ASHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 302 ASHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 ASHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 ASHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 ASHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 ASHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 ASHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 ASHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
