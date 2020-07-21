302 ASHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

"Peek A Boo view of the Ocean, 2 blocks to main street, 3 blocks to the beach! This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 2 side by side parking spots in a secure garage is truly a 'home' all furnished with modern amenities. Three patios with sliding glass doors, bring in the light as this is a corner unit. Soak in the Pacific Ocean Breezes as you sip morning coffee at the kitchen bar or watch your favorite Netflix program on a HUGE flat screen TV while petting your fur baby on the wrap around couch. Unique and modern accessories such as a 'Murphy' style pull down dining room table and a must see second bedroom with large closets and a custom crafted desk that easily pulls down into a bed. The master bedroom has spacious closets, a sliding glass door that opens to a private deck along with a wall mounted tv and modern furnishings. There are 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs and hand made glass tile. W/D located in hallway between baths. Also, unfurnished option.