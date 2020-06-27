All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:24 AM

3015 Margaret Lane

3015 Margaret Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Margaret Lane, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in great Santa Monica location close to Marine Park, Venice, Whole Foods and more. With 1,994 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a family room and office, this home is rich in possibilities. Remodel the existing structure and take advantage of the open floor plan, multiple skylights, and cozy fireplace in the family room. Enjoy ocean breezes from the beautiful terraced yard and charming brick patio - a great spot to entertain or relax. Attached, direct entry 2-car garage. Desirable cul-de-sac location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Margaret Lane have any available units?
3015 Margaret Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3015 Margaret Lane have?
Some of 3015 Margaret Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Margaret Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Margaret Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Margaret Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Margaret Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Margaret Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Margaret Lane offers parking.
Does 3015 Margaret Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Margaret Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Margaret Lane have a pool?
No, 3015 Margaret Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Margaret Lane have accessible units?
No, 3015 Margaret Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Margaret Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Margaret Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Margaret Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3015 Margaret Lane has units with air conditioning.
