Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

2948 EXPOSITION

2948 Exposition Boulevard · (213) 280-0247
Location

2948 Exposition Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
business center
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
parking
Freshly painted, top floor 1-bed/1-bath apartment with in-unit laundry hookups! Water, trash, and 2-parking permits expiring 09/30/2020 included in rent. Recently remodeled including like-new appliances and well-maintained unit in an intimate 4-unit building, directly across the street from Ishihara Park. Centrally located in close proximity to shops, cafes, restaurants, parks, business centers, local art centers along with easy access to the I-10 or Expo line. Enjoy a freshly brewed morning coffee at one of the many cafes on Ocean Park Blvd in Santa Monica or a wide array of dining options on trendy Sawtelle Blvd in West LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 EXPOSITION have any available units?
2948 EXPOSITION has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2948 EXPOSITION have?
Some of 2948 EXPOSITION's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 EXPOSITION currently offering any rent specials?
2948 EXPOSITION isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 EXPOSITION pet-friendly?
No, 2948 EXPOSITION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2948 EXPOSITION offer parking?
Yes, 2948 EXPOSITION does offer parking.
Does 2948 EXPOSITION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 EXPOSITION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 EXPOSITION have a pool?
No, 2948 EXPOSITION does not have a pool.
Does 2948 EXPOSITION have accessible units?
No, 2948 EXPOSITION does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 EXPOSITION have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 EXPOSITION does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2948 EXPOSITION have units with air conditioning?
No, 2948 EXPOSITION does not have units with air conditioning.
