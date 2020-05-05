2948 EXPOSITION

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center parking

Freshly painted, top floor 1-bed/1-bath apartment with in-unit laundry hookups! Water, trash, and 2-parking permits expiring 09/30/2020 included in rent. Recently remodeled including like-new appliances and well-maintained unit in an intimate 4-unit building, directly across the street from Ishihara Park. Centrally located in close proximity to shops, cafes, restaurants, parks, business centers, local art centers along with easy access to the I-10 or Expo line. Enjoy a freshly brewed morning coffee at one of the many cafes on Ocean Park Blvd in Santa Monica or a wide array of dining options on trendy Sawtelle Blvd in West LA.