2921 Arizona Avenue

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: rent to be $2995 for lease starting Oct 15, 2019. For lease starting after 10/15/19 the monthly rent would be $3295.



BRIGHT, SPACIOUS, +/- 950 sq. ft., upper 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath apartment, centrally located in the heart of beautiful Santa Monica. This unit has been renovated and modernized for today's Santa Monica living standards. Brand new features include hard flooring throughout, recessed lighting, shower tile, bath fixtures, bathroom sink, and stainless steal appliances. The cabinetry is brand new and is overlaid with a quartz countertop and backsplash. The bedrooms are ample in size with extra large closet spaces enclosed by mirrored doors. A private balcony off of the living room provides a place of outdoor solitude. Abundant storage space is a theme of the apartment. This courtyard apartment setting provides peace and tranquility at home, yet is a short walk from cafes, restaurants, taverns, retail, services and grocery like Whole Foods, Erewhon Market, Bristol Farms. The apartment is ideal for those interested in a very short commute to nearby employers Google, Yahoo, Hulu, UCLA campus, UCLA's Santa Monica Medical Center, St. John's Medical Center, Water Garden, Silicon Beach Startups and others. Immediate access to public transportation to Santa Monica Beach, Brentwood, Westwood, West Los Angeles, Venice, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Marina Del Ray, Playa Vista, Mid Wilshire, Downtown LA and San Fernando Valley. The building is conveniently located near both the 405 and 10 Freeways and Metrolink Expo Line. The building enjoys a common laundry facility. One assigned parking place comes with a one year lease and there is permitted parking on the street allowing excellent parking conditions for additional vehicles.

