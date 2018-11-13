All apartments in Santa Monica
2921 Arizona Avenue

2921 Arizona Avenue
Location

2921 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: rent to be $2995 for lease starting Oct 15, 2019. For lease starting after 10/15/19 the monthly rent would be $3295.

BRIGHT, SPACIOUS, +/- 950 sq. ft., upper 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath apartment, centrally located in the heart of beautiful Santa Monica. This unit has been renovated and modernized for today's Santa Monica living standards. Brand new features include hard flooring throughout, recessed lighting, shower tile, bath fixtures, bathroom sink, and stainless steal appliances. The cabinetry is brand new and is overlaid with a quartz countertop and backsplash. The bedrooms are ample in size with extra large closet spaces enclosed by mirrored doors. A private balcony off of the living room provides a place of outdoor solitude. Abundant storage space is a theme of the apartment. This courtyard apartment setting provides peace and tranquility at home, yet is a short walk from cafes, restaurants, taverns, retail, services and grocery like Whole Foods, Erewhon Market, Bristol Farms. The apartment is ideal for those interested in a very short commute to nearby employers Google, Yahoo, Hulu, UCLA campus, UCLA's Santa Monica Medical Center, St. John's Medical Center, Water Garden, Silicon Beach Startups and others. Immediate access to public transportation to Santa Monica Beach, Brentwood, Westwood, West Los Angeles, Venice, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Marina Del Ray, Playa Vista, Mid Wilshire, Downtown LA and San Fernando Valley. The building is conveniently located near both the 405 and 10 Freeways and Metrolink Expo Line. The building enjoys a common laundry facility. One assigned parking place comes with a one year lease and there is permitted parking on the street allowing excellent parking conditions for additional vehicles.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
2921 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2921 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 2921 Arizona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 2921 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 2921 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2921 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
