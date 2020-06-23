All apartments in Santa Monica
2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C

2852 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2852 Exposition Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment in Santa Monica - Beautiful and Completely Remodeled Apartment in a trendy neighborhood in the heart of Santa Monica. Top location with easy access to freeway. The Apartment is located on the second floor, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new modern kitchen, chic counter top & gorgeous back splash, new stainless-steel appliances, built in stove and cooktop, dishwasher, 2 sinks, hardwood floors, plenty of natural lighting to save utility, heater, brand new in-unit washer and dryer. Include 1 parking space. No pets.

*Applicant should have credit score of 650 or above and income of at least 2x the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have any available units?
2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have?
Some of 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C does offer parking.
Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have a pool?
No, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
