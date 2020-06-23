2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment in Santa Monica - Beautiful and Completely Remodeled Apartment in a trendy neighborhood in the heart of Santa Monica. Top location with easy access to freeway. The Apartment is located on the second floor, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new modern kitchen, chic counter top & gorgeous back splash, new stainless-steel appliances, built in stove and cooktop, dishwasher, 2 sinks, hardwood floors, plenty of natural lighting to save utility, heater, brand new in-unit washer and dryer. Include 1 parking space. No pets.
*Applicant should have credit score of 650 or above and income of at least 2x the rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4501379)