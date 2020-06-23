2852 Exposition Blvd. Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Remodeled Apartment in Santa Monica - Beautiful and Completely Remodeled Apartment in a trendy neighborhood in the heart of Santa Monica. Top location with easy access to freeway. The Apartment is located on the second floor, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new modern kitchen, chic counter top & gorgeous back splash, new stainless-steel appliances, built in stove and cooktop, dishwasher, 2 sinks, hardwood floors, plenty of natural lighting to save utility, heater, brand new in-unit washer and dryer. Include 1 parking space. No pets.



*Applicant should have credit score of 650 or above and income of at least 2x the rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4501379)