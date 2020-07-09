All apartments in Santa Monica
2819 Santa Monica Blvd

2819 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
people Shared room in a great Santa Monica location close to Colorado Center

AMENITIES:
+Fully Furnished
+All utilities included
+Great Location
+SteamBox
+WiFi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd have any available units?
2819 Santa Monica Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 2819 Santa Monica Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Santa Monica Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Santa Monica Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd offer parking?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd have a pool?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 Santa Monica Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

