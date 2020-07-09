All apartments in Santa Monica
2717 Santa Monica Blvd

2717 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
Beautiful, modern, boutique apartment in Hollywood Minutes to Hollywood Boulevard, The Grove, West Hollywood, Silverlake, and Downtown Los Angeles This apartment home is well appointed with gorgeous finishes and well thought out layouts Orange has been mindfully designed for both form and function

Apartment Amenities

Balcony
Central Heating And Air
City Views*
Custom Cabinetry
Oversized Single Basin Kitchen Sink
Quartz Countertops
Hollywood Sign Views*
In Unit Washer And Dryer
Keyless Entry System
WoodStyle Plank Flooring Throughout

Community Amenities
Controlled Access
Secured Subterranean Parking
Sustainable Native Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have any available units?
2717 Santa Monica Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have?
Some of 2717 Santa Monica Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Santa Monica Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Santa Monica Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Santa Monica Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd offers parking.
Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have a pool?
No, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Santa Monica Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

