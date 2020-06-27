All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2623 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2623 4th Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

2623 4th Street

2623 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2623 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Modern + Boutique Rear Corner 1BR/1BA with solid and natural hardwood flooring, beautiful Travertine Tile flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. Huge private terrace. Tons of morning light coming in from south and West windows. Large walk-in closet in bedroom and updated Cedar Flooring in secondary closet in Bedroom. Prime Santa Monica in the heart of Ocean Park. Tree lined street with flowers and tall trees. Walking distance to all the amazing shops, restaurants, and bars on legendary Main Street in Santa Monica. Starbucks is just a few blocks away. 1 dedicated on-site parking spot in rear of building. On-site laundry. Move-in ready and avail now. Must see in person to believe. If you are moving from San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in Santa Monica to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops.

- ULTRA PRIME SANTA MONICA 2 BLOCKS TO MAIN STREET
- BOUTIQUE CONDO BUILDING VERY HOME LIKE FEEL
- QUIET TREE LINED STREET
- ON-SITE PARKING
- HUGE CLOSET SPACE
- PREMIUM KITCHEN with TRAVERTINE TILE

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast response, phone calls can take hours to get back to)

Local Employers:

WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2623-4th-st-santa-monica-ca-90405-usa/5049c7f6-47e4-4340-8fdb-8c728ec9349f

(RLNE5397603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 4th Street have any available units?
2623 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2623 4th Street have?
Some of 2623 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2623 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2623 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2623 4th Street offers parking.
Does 2623 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2623 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2623 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2623 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles