2623 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Modern + Boutique Rear Corner 1BR/1BA with solid and natural hardwood flooring, beautiful Travertine Tile flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. Huge private terrace. Tons of morning light coming in from south and West windows. Large walk-in closet in bedroom and updated Cedar Flooring in secondary closet in Bedroom. Prime Santa Monica in the heart of Ocean Park. Tree lined street with flowers and tall trees. Walking distance to all the amazing shops, restaurants, and bars on legendary Main Street in Santa Monica. Starbucks is just a few blocks away. 1 dedicated on-site parking spot in rear of building. On-site laundry. Move-in ready and avail now. Must see in person to believe. If you are moving from San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in Santa Monica to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops.



- ULTRA PRIME SANTA MONICA 2 BLOCKS TO MAIN STREET

- BOUTIQUE CONDO BUILDING VERY HOME LIKE FEEL

- QUIET TREE LINED STREET

- ON-SITE PARKING

- HUGE CLOSET SPACE

- PREMIUM KITCHEN with TRAVERTINE TILE



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast response, phone calls can take hours to get back to)



Local Employers:



WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2623-4th-st-santa-monica-ca-90405-usa/5049c7f6-47e4-4340-8fdb-8c728ec9349f



(RLNE5397603)