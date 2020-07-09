2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G

Amenities

BRAND NEW EVERTHING! Over $70,000 in renovation. This bright and spacious ground unit is nestled in the heart of Santa Monica and is within short distance to everything: new Bergamot Station (Expo Train starting May 20th), the beach, Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica College, Starbucks, and all other local businesses. The unit is fully equipped with:

- Large open floor plan

- New custom cabinets

- New granite countertops

- New granite breakfast bar

- New porcelain tile flooring throughout the entire unit

- New double pane windows

- New vertical blinds

- New recess lighting throughout the unit



KITCHEN has been completely remodeled with brand new custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave oven. The unit also has a washer/dryer combo for complete convenience.



BATHROOM has been completely gutted and remodeled with brand new everything; granite counter, sink, toilet, glass enclosed stand shower, and ceiling fan.



BEDROOMS has been completely remodeled with new recess lights, sliding mirrored closet doors, new windows and blinds.



PARKING INCLUDED ? should SEE!!!