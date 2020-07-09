All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G

2614 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Kansas Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
BRAND NEW EVERTHING! Over $70,000 in renovation. This bright and spacious ground unit is nestled in the heart of Santa Monica and is within short distance to everything: new Bergamot Station (Expo Train starting May 20th), the beach, Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica College, Starbucks, and all other local businesses. The unit is fully equipped with:
- Large open floor plan
- New custom cabinets
- New granite countertops
- New granite breakfast bar
- New porcelain tile flooring throughout the entire unit
- New double pane windows
- New vertical blinds
- New recess lighting throughout the unit

KITCHEN has been completely remodeled with brand new custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave oven. The unit also has a washer/dryer combo for complete convenience.

BATHROOM has been completely gutted and remodeled with brand new everything; granite counter, sink, toilet, glass enclosed stand shower, and ceiling fan.

BEDROOMS has been completely remodeled with new recess lights, sliding mirrored closet doors, new windows and blinds.

PARKING INCLUDED ? should SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have any available units?
2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have?
Some of 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G offers parking.
Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have a pool?
No, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have accessible units?
No, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G has units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Kansas Ave Unit: G does not have units with air conditioning.

