2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking dogs allowed pet friendly

CORPORATE RENTAL - Updated, Gorgeous 2/2.5 Townhome Walking Distance to Expo Line in Santa Monica! - Corporate Rental! Drop your bags and get settled in this fully furnished, gorgeous and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome on a tree lined street in Santa Monica. This fabulous property is near the beach, the Farmers Market, walking distance to the Expo Line, Virginia Park, and the new Santa Monica Library. The townhome also has central a/c, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, and gated parking.



Get to-go coffee from Groundwork's coffee shop on the corner and enjoy it while feeling the ocean breeze on your private patio. Walk a block to Lo/cal to get some work done and stop by the Whole Foods 365 market on the corner to grab a quick bite before heading to the park one block away. The Farmer's Market in the park on Saturday is a great way to enjoy the Santa Monica sunshine and pick up some locally grown groceries for the week.



This one is not to be missed! It will go fast. 6 month minimum rental please.



