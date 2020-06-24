All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103

2519 Kansas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Kansas Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CORPORATE RENTAL - Updated, Gorgeous 2/2.5 Townhome Walking Distance to Expo Line in Santa Monica! - Corporate Rental! Drop your bags and get settled in this fully furnished, gorgeous and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome on a tree lined street in Santa Monica. This fabulous property is near the beach, the Farmers Market, walking distance to the Expo Line, Virginia Park, and the new Santa Monica Library. The townhome also has central a/c, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, and gated parking.

Get to-go coffee from Groundwork's coffee shop on the corner and enjoy it while feeling the ocean breeze on your private patio. Walk a block to Lo/cal to get some work done and stop by the Whole Foods 365 market on the corner to grab a quick bite before heading to the park one block away. The Farmer's Market in the park on Saturday is a great way to enjoy the Santa Monica sunshine and pick up some locally grown groceries for the week.

This one is not to be missed! It will go fast. 6 month minimum rental please.

(RLNE4724048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have any available units?
2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have?
Some of 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 Kansas Ave Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
