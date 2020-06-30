All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2512 WASHINGTON Avenue

2512 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Washington Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to your Santa Monica home. This charming and spacious storybook three-bedroom gem is situated just blocks to Montana Avenue, grocery stores, amazing restaurants, Franklin Elementary, Douglas Park, and the beach! Enjoy a lovely living room with fireplace that seamlessly connects to the dining area and kitchen through a classic arched entryway. The additional family room is a rare find offering lofted wood-truss ceilings and French doors that lead to a sweet backyard with a built-in barbecue - the perfect space for entertaining and playing! The second-floor master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and steam shower is a nice retreat to hide away from it all at the end of your day while still being close to the house's main living spaces and bedrooms. Enjoy the luxury of modern appliances in your kitchen, dual-zoned central heat & air, a gas fireplace, and an over-sized two-car garage with washer/dryer and a second refrigerator. Come visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have any available units?
2512 WASHINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2512 WASHINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2512 WASHINGTON Avenue has units with air conditioning.

