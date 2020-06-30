2512 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to your Santa Monica home. This charming and spacious storybook three-bedroom gem is situated just blocks to Montana Avenue, grocery stores, amazing restaurants, Franklin Elementary, Douglas Park, and the beach! Enjoy a lovely living room with fireplace that seamlessly connects to the dining area and kitchen through a classic arched entryway. The additional family room is a rare find offering lofted wood-truss ceilings and French doors that lead to a sweet backyard with a built-in barbecue - the perfect space for entertaining and playing! The second-floor master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and steam shower is a nice retreat to hide away from it all at the end of your day while still being close to the house's main living spaces and bedrooms. Enjoy the luxury of modern appliances in your kitchen, dual-zoned central heat & air, a gas fireplace, and an over-sized two-car garage with washer/dryer and a second refrigerator. Come visit!