Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

247 Bay Street B

247 Bay St · No Longer Available
Location

247 Bay St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Unit B Available 09/01/19 Great Santa Monica location! Walk everywhere! - Property Id: 149500

The view out your front windows is a vegetable garden and if you like to garden, you are welcome to do so. There is an orange, lemon, fig, and peach tree and watching them through the seasons is wonderful.
Best of all is the location! As I said before - you can walk everywhere! The 3rd Street Promenade, 4 movie theaters, lots of good restaurants and shopping. But best of all is the beach and beautiful Pacific Ocean. Also the Big Blue Bus and Metro train line stops are just a block away!
And a chilly nights, you have a real old fashion wood burning stove to sit in front of.
The first photo is your front windows.Mini-blinds will be on all windows.
Property Id 149500

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

